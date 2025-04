Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com

DUBAI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today received Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. ...