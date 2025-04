Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans

ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H.Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited Sir Bani Yas Island and reviewed ongoing development and tourism plans. H.H.Sheikh Hamdan also received an update on the results of recent archaeological excavations and...