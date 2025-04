Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

Following on from Alessandro Covi’s spectacular victory on stage 1, UAE Team Emirates-XRG made it two wins in two days at the Giro d’Abruzzo, with Ivo Oliveira coming up trumps with a sensational late attack in Penne. The Portuguese rider attacked 1.5km from the finish and held off the chasing pack ...