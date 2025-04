Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City sign MoU to enhance employee health, well-being

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), part of the PureHealth group, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive partnership aimed at enhancing the overall health and well-being of MoFA employees.This collaboratio...