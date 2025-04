EU’s employment rate reached 75.8% in 2024

BRUSSELS,17th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, 75.8% (197.6 million people) of the EU’s 20 to 64-year-olds were employed, the highest share recorded since the start of the time series in 2009. The employment rate was up 0.5 percentage points (pp) compared with 2023 and 1.2 pp compared with 2022, accordi...