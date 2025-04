Sharjah Islamic Bank reports net profit of AED318.9 million for Q1 2025

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) commenced the year 2025 with strong financial performance during the first quarter, achieving a net profit after tax of AED318.9 million, an increase of 24.6 percent compared to AED255.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.Income from investments in Islamic financing and Sukuk gr...