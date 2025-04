Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during visit to World Art Dubai

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the 2025 edition of World Art Dubai, the region’s biggest affordable retail art fair, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.H.H. Sheikha Latifa toured the exhib...