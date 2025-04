Abu Dhabi’s top innovation centres partner to boost AI-powered life science discovery

In a major step toward realising Abu Dhabi’s vision for a thriving life sciences landscape, The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) have partnered with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), M42 and Hub71 under the emirate’s n...