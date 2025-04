UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding celebrations

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended wedding celebrations hosted by the Al Nahyan family at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.The occasion marked the marriage of Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan to the daught...