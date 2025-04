Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, a transformative multisensory art experience and cultural landmark in Saadiyat Cultural District.H.H. ...