Sharjah shines as Guest of Honour at Rabat Book Fair

In the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Sharjah opened its landmark Guest of Honour participation at the 30th edition of the Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair with a v...