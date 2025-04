UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation reviews season calendar, preparations for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) Board of Directors held its regular meeting on Wednesday at the Federation’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi to evaluate the current season’s achievements and review preparations for the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.Chaired by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alha...