GAZA, 19th April, 2025 (WAM) – Since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza on 18 March, Israel killed 595 children and 308 women, bringing the death toll among women to 12,402 and to 18,044 among children since 7 October 2023, according to figures released by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights...