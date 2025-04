2024–2025 endurance racing season attracts 444 riders

ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2025 (WAM) – A total of 444 riders, both men and women, participated in the two endurance qualifier races held on Saturday at the Butheeb International Endurance Village in Abu Dhabi, marking the conclusion of the 2024–2025 endurance racing season.The first race, covering a di...