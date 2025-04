Sharjah, Rabat embody cultural partnership rooted in people, shared vision for future: SBA

RABAT, 19th April, 2025 (WAM) – Building on the massive turnout and vibrant engagement with the emirate’s guest of honour pavilion at the 30th Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), affirmed that Sharjah’s growing presence o...