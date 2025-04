Scholars highlight deep-rooted linguistic bonds linking Arab regions at Rabat International Book Fair 2025

RABAT, 19th April, 2025 (WAM) – As part of Sharjah’s extensive cultural programme as Guest of Honour at the 30th Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair 2025, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) hosted a panel discussion entitled 'Shared and divergent features in Arabic dialects from East to West....