Omani-mediated agreement: US, Iran to proceed to new phase of nuclear talks in Muscat

A spokesperson for Oman’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that today’s meetings in Rome between Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, mediated by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, resulted in an agreement by both parties to transition ...