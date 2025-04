DCD highlights details of Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion ‘Damj’

The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi held a press conference today to announce the details of Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion “Damj,” under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chair...