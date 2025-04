UAE foreign trade reaches AED5.23 trillion in 2024, up from AED3.5 trillion in 2021

The United Arab Emirates recorded total foreign trade of AED5.23 trillion (US$1.424 trillion) in 2024, a 49 percent increase from AED3.5 trillion (US$949 billion) in 2021, according to the World Trade Organisation’s “World Trade Outlook and Statistics” report.This robust growth reflects the UAE’s strat...