SGMB wraps up 'Ocean Man Sharjah' with over 2,500 spectators

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) concluded the emirate’s first-ever “Ocean Man” open-water swimming championship today at Al Khan Beach, drawing 2,500 spectators and more than 500 swimmers from 62 nationalities over two action-packed days. The international event featured five race categori...