Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns extremist calls to bomb Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the extremist incendiary statements by Israeli settler organisations calling for the bombing of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.The Council firmly reje...