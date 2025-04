Humaid bin Rashid issues Resolution appointing Director-General of Ajman Department of Economic Development

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Resolution No. 6 of 2025 appointing Saif Ahmed Musabah Al Suwaidi as Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in the Government of Ajman.The Resolution is effective from the date of ...