Rashid Al Nuaimi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

In a moment charged with history and symbolism, Rashid Al Nuaimi, former Foreign Minister of the UAE, and the Commissioner General of the Abu Dhabi Pavilion at Expo 1970 Osaka, today returned to the city to visit the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025.Over five decades after leading the UAE’s very first participat...