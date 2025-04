ICJR Middle East to convene in Dubai with over 1,000 global experts

Dubai will host the 12th International Middle East Joint Replacement Congress, from 25th to 27th April at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in the presence of more than 1,000 international surgeons and specialists in implants and joint replacements, organised by InfoPlus Events.Dr. Samih Tarabichi, Cha...