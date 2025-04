Uzbekistan gifts copy of 'Katta Langar' to Holy Qur'an Academy

Dr. Firdavs Abdulkhalikov, Director of the Centre of Islamic Civilisation in Uzbekistan, gifted a copy of the Katta Langar manuscript—one of the oldest known Qur’anic manuscripts—to the Holy Qur'an Academy in Sharjah.Accompanied by his delegation, Dr. Abdulkhalikov was welcomed by Dr. Abdullah Khal...