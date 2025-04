10,013 electric vehicles, 11,139 hybrids registered in Abu Dhabi by March 2024

Abdulla Alhashmi, Acting Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), announced that the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in Abu Dhabi increased by 81 percent between 2022 and 2023, reaching 10,013 EVs and 11,139 hybrid vehicles regi...