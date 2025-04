UAEV, AW Rostamani Group sign agreement to expand charging access for Zeekr, smart EV drivers

Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV), a joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Etihad Water and Electricity, has signed a strategic agreement with AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) to enhance the electric vehicle charging experience across the UAE.Signed on the sideli...