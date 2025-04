UAE fintech market to reach $3.56 billion in 2025: Forbes report

A Forbes report has forecast that the financial technology (fintech) market in the UAE is expected to reach US$3.56 billion in 2025, and US$6.43 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.56 percent, positioning the country among the fastest-growing global markets.The report, titled “...