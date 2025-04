Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, Syndesis Health collaborate to advance AI-driven genomic analytics, drug discovery

Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), part of M42’s Digital Health Solutions (DHS) platform, has announced a collaboration with Syndesis Health, one of the world’s largest holders of phenotype data, encompassing over 70 million patient profiles.The term sheet was signed by Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42...