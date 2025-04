ADNOC Distribution to operate 500 high-power EV chargers by 2028

ADNOC Distribution announced a major expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, increasing its charging points from 53 in 2023 to over 200 in 2024, with a target of operating 500 high-power chargers by 2028.Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said during the Electric Vehicle In...