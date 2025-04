UAE President launches 'Barakatna' initiative to enhance wellbeing of senior citizens within Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive community care ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has launched Barakatna, an initiative aimed at further enhancing quality of life for senior citizens within Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive community care ecosystem and strengthening the values of family cohesion...