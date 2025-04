ADCB rated strongest banking brand in UAE for 2nd consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has seen the value of its brand surge to AED 12.3 billion, a 17% increase from the previous year, according to Brand Finance Journal’s latest Top 500 Banking Brands report. As a result, ADCB has advanced seven places in the global ...