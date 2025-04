Sharjah records AED13.2 billion in real estate transactions in Q1 2025, up 31.9%

The value of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Sharjah reached AED13.2 billion during the first quarter of 2025, marking a 31.9 percent increase compared to AED10 billion during the same period in 2024. The number of executed transactions rose by 4.8 percent to 24,597, up from 23,478.The gro...