Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in Grand Prix Paris Open 2025 in France

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, departed early today for France to compete in the Grand Prix Paris Open 2025, taking place from 25th to 27th April.Recognised as one of the premier events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar, the championship attracts some of t...