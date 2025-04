UAE ranks among top emerging economies in AI Readiness: BCG Study

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE ranks among the top emerging global economies in AI readiness, according to a report titled "GCC AI Pulse: Mapping the Region’s Readiness for an AI-Driven Future" by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, based on BCG’s 2024 AI Maturity Matrix, was a foc...