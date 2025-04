Fujairah to host inaugural International Adventure Tourism Conference on 30th April

FUJAIRAH, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the First Fujairah International Adventure Tourism Conference will take place from April 30th to May 2nd. Organised by the Fujairah Adventure Centre, the event will be held...