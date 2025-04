Sarah Al Amiri highlights UAE’s leadership in future-proofing education at Human Capability Initiative 2025 Conference in Riyadh

RIYADH, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, has highlighted the UAE's leadership in preparing for the future across various vital fields, with the national education sector at the forefront. In recent years, the country has leveraged global partnerships and a...