Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th SCRF

SHARJAH, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, officially inaugurated the 16th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) on Wednesday morning.Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the festi...