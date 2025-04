Islamic Treasury Sukuk Auction for April 2025 attracts bids worth AED 6.12 billion

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in its capacity as the issuer and in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and payment agent, successfully completed the auction of UAE Dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) amounting t...