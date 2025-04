Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends opening of Machines Can See Summit 2025

DUBAI, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the opening of the third edition of the Machines Can See (MCS) Summit 2025 today in Dubai. The summit, the largest event dedicated to computer vision, is one of the leading gatherings for AI s...