Ajman Ruler receives Fujairah Ruler in Rabat

RABAT, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, at his residence in Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco.During the meeting, Their Hig...