Comoros inaugurates 6.3MW solar plant funded by ADFD to enhance renewable energy access

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) marked the inauguration of a 6.3-megawatt solar power plant in the Comoros, funded with AED25.7 million (US$7 million). The project enhances the nation’s energy infrastructure, helping meet growing energy demands and stimulate economic growth, while highlighting the F...