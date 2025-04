34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to take place on April 26 - May 5

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme "Knowledge Illuminates Our Community'', will take place f...