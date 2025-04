'Sama Al Gharbia' wins 10th Purebred Arabian Horse Race in Al Dhafra

Liwa Sports Club concluded the 10th edition of the Purebred Arabian Horse Race at the Zayed City Racecourse in the Al Dhafra region, amidst strong participation and notable turnout from horse owners and equestrian enthusiasts.The horse Sama Al Gharbia, owned by Hamdan Suhail Al Mazrouei, claimed first p...