'Barakatna' Initiative reinforces wise leadership's vision to support senior citizens: Sheikha Fatima

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highne...