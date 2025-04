China launches Shenzhou-20 manned spaceship

JIUQUAN , 24th April, 2025 (WAM) - China launched the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on Thursday, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off at 17:17 (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Cen...