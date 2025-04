Dubai Islamic Bank delivers exceptional Q1 2025 performance

DUBAI, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB) announced its results for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.The Bank recorded a powerful start to the year, delivering AED 2.1 billion in group pre-tax profit – a 14% year-on-year increase – driven primarily by quality earning asse...