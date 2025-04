Lionsgate’s 'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t' brings some of its movie magic to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi residents might have captured an exciting glimpse of several scenes from Lionsgate’s highly anticipated movie ‘’Now You See Me: Now You Don’t'', which wrapped an action-packed 13-day shoot across iconic locations in the capital.The star-studded cast of t...