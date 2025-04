Sharjah highlights tourism excellence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

SHARJAH, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah is preparing to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Sharjah pavilion, under the auspices of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authorit...