Bank of Sharjah approves consolidated financial statements for year ended December 31, 2024

SHARJAH, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – Bank of Sharjah held its 52nd Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGM) on April 23, 2025. The meeting was chaired by MSalem Al Ghammai, Board member, and attended by members of the Board of Directors, shareholders, senior management, external auditors, and representat...